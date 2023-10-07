QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A GoFundMe has been set up for Oscar Mora, a dad of three who was left critically injured in one eye after a brutal assault in Queens last month.

Mora, a 41-year-old man, was walking on Hillside Avenue to get donuts to surprise his three kids on Sept. 25, according to the GoFundMe.

A man walked up to Mora and threw an unknown object at his face causing a globe rupture, police said. First responders rushed him to a hospital where doctors said he may lose vision in his right eye.

“This has been a nightmare for him and his family as he is the sole provider for his wife Stephanie and three children Alina, Mark, and Noah,” said the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign. “Oscar is now no longer able to drive or work to support his family.”

“With your help and donations, this will cover medical bills, additional surgeries, and living expenses such as food and transportation services to help support him and his family during this difficult time.”

No arrests have been made, and the police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

