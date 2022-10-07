QUEENS (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was arrested after she put a knife to her nephew’s throat in Queens on Thursday, police said.

Officer Naznin Akter, 29, was at her sister’s house when she allegedly started arguing over money. Akter began to demand money, according to officials. Akter then grabbed her nephew, who was there during the argument, put a knife to his throat and told her sister, “Give me the money or I’ll hurt him,” according to the NYPD.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Akter’s sister called police and the boy was not hurt. The officer was arrested on charges of assault, criminal mischief, menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Akter joined the NYPD in January 2018 and has no disciplinary history, according to the NYPD public database.