FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 5-year-old girl from Queens has been found safely after going missing for several hours on Tuesday.

Police have a person of interest in custody and are conducting a lengthy investigation into the girl’s disappearance.

Police said the girl was with her mother around 9 a.m. Tuesday at a Foodtown Supermarket on 37th Avenue. While in the store, the girl reportedly asked her mother to go to the park. The mother reportedly said no but allowed an acquaintance to take her daughter instead.

The acquaintance, who the mother reportedly knew for about a month, is the 75-year-old person of interest in custody. Surveillance images released by the NYPD show the man holding the girl’s hand in the grocery store. Police said the girl’s mother subsequently could not contact the man and called 911 around 1 p.m.

Police released still images of the pair on social media, hoping they would be recognized. Around 4 p.m., a good Samaritan reportedly spotted the girl in the Jackson Heights subway station – just a few blocks from the Foodtown supermarket – and flagged down officers.

The man was taken out of the station in cuffs and remains in police custody at the 115th Precinct as of Tuesday night. Detectives are questioning him and the good Samaritans, and the girl’s mother to understand exactly what happened to the girl for the seven hours she was missing.

Police said the man in custody lives in the Harlem area but did not release his name or indicate whether he has any criminal record.

Any potential charges are expected to be handed down on Wednesday.