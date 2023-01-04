GLENDALE, Queens (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl suffered possible internal injuries when she was hit by a vehicle in Queens on Wednesday morning, police said.

She was in a crosswalk with a caretaker by 70th Street and Central Avenue when she was struck around 10 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The driver, who’d been headed eastbound on Central, was making a right turn onto 70th .

The girl suffered scratches to her face and knees, police said. She was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The driver stayed on the scene. Police have not said if there will be any charges.