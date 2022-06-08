ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was recovering Wednesday after emergency surgery for a bullet wound.

She was sitting at her dining room table studying for a final exam when several bullets were fired into her Queens home, the girl’s dad said. Bullets struck the door and window. One struck the teen in the shin.

Everything was normal before the shooting, the dad said. Now there’s fear in the community near 113th Road and Francis Lewis Boulevard.

This is that latest in a string of shootings of innocent people. Despite the random gun violence, NYPD statistics show shootings are actually down when compared to last year.

But the teen’s dad isn’t looking at the numbers. He’s looking at solutions for gun violence.

No arrests have been made in his daughter’s shooting. Police are searching for two people.

