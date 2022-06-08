ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A teenage girl A teenage girl was shot while sitting inside her home in Queens Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old victim was inside her home along 113th Road near Francis Lewis Boulevard around 11 p.m. when several shots were fired outside and a bullet went through a window and hit her in the shin, according to authorities. She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Officials believed she was not the intended target. An investigation by police is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).