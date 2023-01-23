Police are searching for a man in connection to a sexual assault on Jan. 19, 2023. (NYPD)

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Queens bus on Thursday morning, police said.

The teen was riding on the eastbound Qx19 bus close to 7 a.m. when a man pressed his private area up against the girl’s body, according to the NYPD. The teen was not injured.

The suspect then got off the bus near Main Street and 39th Avenue and was last seen walking eastbound on Main Street, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large, as of Monday morning. The man is about 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).