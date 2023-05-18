QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 14-year-old girl died Wednesday when she was ejected from a BMW driven by a 16-year-old boy who crashed into a UPS truck and a tractor-trailer in Queens, police said.

First responders found Fortune Williams unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma, lying on the road at North Conduit Avenue and 160 Street around 6:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. Williams, of Queens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the tragedy began with the BMW traveling west on North Conduit Avenue at a high rate of speed. The teen tried to change lanes and hit the side of the UPS truck, which was parked in the right travel lane, police said.

The truck was pushed onto the curb and hit a man who was trying to get into the truck from the passenger side, police said.

Meanwhile, the BMW ricocheted, spun clockwise across the road and slammed into a tractor-trailer driven by a 49-year-old man, according to the NYPD.

The teen driver of the BMW was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. The person who was trying to get into the UPS truck when it was struck was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made, as of Thursday morning.