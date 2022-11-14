ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl showed off the bruise around her neck on Monday, weeks after she was attacked in Queens.

The girl was headed home from school on Oct. 24 when she was followed by two thieves on an e-bike, officials said. Video shows the robbers riding up behind, then alongside the victim as she walked along the sidewalk.

One of the men reached out to grab the jewelry, but apparently wasn’t immediately able to wrest it from the girl’s neck. Instead, he dragged her down the sidewalk for several feet.

The girl at first stumbled to keep up as the e-bike’s driver accelerated, then fell onto her side and back before the vehicle crashed, the footage shows. One of the thieves ultimately ripped away her necklace; then the duo fled.

“It happened fast,” she said. “I didn’t feel when I was getting dragged. I only cared about the necklace.”

The necklace was a religious piece she’d had for many years, the girl said. It had sentimental value.

The victim’s mom is now terrified to let her daughter walk alone. The girl was also shaken by the robbery.

“I mean, it’s scary to go out into the streets most of the time,” the girl said.

She’s not the only victim of the robbers. The troubling theft was just the first of what investigators say is now seven incidents involving the pair. In the other six incidents, police say the pair targeted:

A 37-year-old woman walking near 34th Avenue and 103rd Street in Corona around 2:20 p.m. Oct. 26. The crooks punched her in the face and tried to steal her necklace, but only broke it.

A 43-year-old woman walking near 31st Avenue and 76th Street in Jackson Heights around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The robbers shoved the woman and stole two necklaces from her.

A 52-year-old man walking on 75th Street near Woodside Avenue in Elmhurst around 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The thieves stole his necklace from his neck.

A 35-year-old woman walking along 73rd Street near 35th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 8:50 p.m. Oct. 26. The pair swiped the victim’s necklace from her neck.

A 70-year-old woman walking on 77th Street near 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 3 p.m. Oct. 27. The duo ripped the victim’s necklace from her neck.

A 48-year-old woman walking near Penrod Street and Otis Avenue in Corona around 12:45 p.m. Nov. 7. The men grabbed the victim’s necklace from her neck.

In releasing images of the suspects on Monday, investigators asked that anyone who recognizes the men get in touch.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).