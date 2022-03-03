QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Four Queens residents were arrested and charged for hoarding an arsenals of so-called “ghost guns,” marking the sixth crackdown on illegal weapons dealing in the borough since August 2021.

The four suspects — Andrew Chang, Kai Zhao, Michael Frankenfeld and Seongwoo Chung — are charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal sale of a firearm and other crimes after a store of illegal weapons, including 27 ghost guns, were allegedly found in their homes.

“We must get the guns off our streets,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “We must stop the illegal production of dangerous firearms that is happening in homes throughout our neighborhoods.”

In total, 33 firearms were seized from the four defendants; 22 of those guns were semi-automatic ghost gun pistols, four were assault weapons and one was an assault shotgun, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Large capacity magazines, about 10,000 rounds of ammunition and more than $50,000 were also seized.

Katz said all four defendants do not have licenses to own or possess guns in the city.

The seizure and arrests show that illegal ghost guns are “not a passing fad, but a continuing scourge,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

“These guns, often ordered online and shipped to New York City, shoot real bullets that victimize New Yorkers,” she said.

Since August 2021, 107 firearms — including 78 ghost guns — have been seized in Queens, according to Katz. Ten defendants have been charged across those six seizures.