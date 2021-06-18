Georgia man arrested, charged with rape, robbery, kidnapping of Queens woman: police

Police footage of the man they say raped a woman in an alleyway in Jamaica, Queens early Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020.

JAMAICA, Queens — A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the 2020 rape of a Queens woman, police said.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old victim was walking along Jamaica Avenue, near 163rd Street, around 4 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2020 when a man walking ahead of her stopped.

As the woman started to walk around him, the man grabbed her, dragged her into a nearby alley and raped her, police said.

EMS took the woman to a nearby hospital with injuries to her head, body, arms and legs, authorities said.

On June 11, police arrested Rony Lopez Alvarez, 38, in connection with this incident. He has been charged with rape, robbery, criminal sexual act, kidnapping and sex abuse.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.