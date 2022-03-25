QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A former St. John’s University lacrosse player, who stabbed a former teammate, was convicted Friday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.

A jury found 23-year-old Matthew Stockfeder guilty in the 2019 incident, in which an argument between him and the teammate led to physical violence. Stockfeder pulled a knife during the fight, stabbing the then-23-year-old victim.

“The victim in this case was nearly eviscerated by the defendant after an argument escalated to a physical altercation. As others broke up the fight, the defendant pulled out a kitchen knife and plunged it twice into his teammate’s abdomen,” Katz said.

According to trial records, Stockfeder and the victim initially started fighting because of a party being held at the house they shared with other members of the St. John’s lacrosse team. The victim complained about the noise, explaining that he needed to work the next day. Stockfeder and the other teammates agreed to relocate, but Stockfeder was angry about being forced to leave his own home, Katz said.

After that incident, Stockfeder continued to argue with his teammate over text message, calling him a “loser” at one point. The victim found Stockfeder to confront him; after the victim punched his teammate, Stockfeder grabbed a knife and stabbed him twice in the stomach.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, undergoing life-saving emergency surgery to repair a laceration to his small intestine.

Stockfeder faces up to 25 years in prison for the attack. He is set to be sentenced on April 7, Katz said.