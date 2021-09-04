Forest Hills flood damage ‘just came out of nowhere,’ resident says

FOREST HILLS, Queens — There’s a corner of Queens that suffered a lot of damage from the Ida flash floods, and the residents there say they’re feeling neglected and forgotten.

“I’ve been living in Forest Hills for 16 years,” Allison Sesso, a Forest Hills resident, told PIX11 News. “In Sandy, we never lost power. This just came in out of nowhere.”

Sesso did not expect to spend her Labor Day weekend cleaning out the water logged and flood damaged home she just bought — and moved into last month.

It’s on the corner of Selfridge and Kessel Streets in Forest Hills, not near any body of water so it never occurred to her to buy flood insurance.

“I talked to my insurance company. They told me if I had a leaking roof I’d be covered,” Sesso told PIX11 News. “I’m on my own here. I don’t know what it’s gonna cost me or where I’ll get the money from,” she added.

Her neighbors were moved to tears.

“Nobody wants to go down there,” Theresa Zucks told PIX11 News, referring to her basement. “It’s very bad.”

After living on this block for 42 years, Theresa and her husband Robert Zucks never thought they could lose so much in a flood.

Particularly painful for them was to lose important photographs and memorabilia from their son’s childhood.

“I’m lucky I’m here, but we’ve lost everything,” Zucks, through her tears, told PIX11 News. “There’s stuff I can ever replace.”

Forest Hills community activist and City Council candidate Lynn Schulman was walking through the neighborhood, handing out flyers listing the federal, state and local government resources, as well as flood insurance and nonprofit and spiritual service information.

“There’s more that we can do. We have to rebuild the infrastructure and we have to have an emergency alert system that’s good for everyone,” Schulman told PIX11 News.