FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Residents are protesting a proposed casino near Citi Field. They say they’re worried it would devastate local businesses and the surrounding community in Flushing.

Local leaders and residents said they’re already struggling with rent and the soaring cost of living. Developers are seeking to put up a mall-like casino next to Citi Field. The project would privatize 50 acres of land in Flushing Meadows, Corona Park.

In response to the rally, a spokesperson for the project said the concerns are being heard and that workshops will be hosted to inform residents about the development.