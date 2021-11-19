FLUSHING, Queens — A man was fatally stabbed after a dispute broke out on a Queens street late Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the argument broke out between the victim and another unidentified person around 11:30 p.m. on Union Street, between 31st Drive and 32nd Avenue, in the Flushing neighborhood.

Things escalated when a 35-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest, authorities said.

Police responded to the location and found the victim with a stab wound, unconscious and unresponsive on the street, the NYPD said.

EMS rushed the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight, according to police.

Officials identified the victim as Zhen Zhong Wang of Queens.

An individual was taken into police custody and was being interviewed early Friday, however no arrests had been made, according to the NYPD.

Police said their investigation into the deadly stabbing was ongoing.

