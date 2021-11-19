Queens man stabbed to death in dispute on Flushing street: police

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

FLUSHING, Queens — A man was fatally stabbed after a dispute broke out on a Queens street late Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the argument broke out between the victim and another unidentified person around 11:30 p.m. on Union Street, between 31st Drive and 32nd Avenue, in the Flushing neighborhood.

Things escalated when a 35-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest, authorities said.

Police responded to the location and found the victim with a stab wound, unconscious and unresponsive on the street, the NYPD said.

EMS rushed the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight, according to police.

Officials identified the victim as Zhen Zhong Wang of Queens.

An individual was taken into police custody and was being interviewed early Friday, however no arrests had been made, according to the NYPD.

Police said their investigation into the deadly stabbing was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Man sentenced for friendly fire death of NYPD detective

Queens nurse vanished after going out for walk; wife riding No. 7 train to find him

Queens residents continue to recover from Hurricane Ida

Street vendors hold event to promote business

COVID and schools: Vaccine rollout, classroom closures

COVID outbreak closes Queens elementary school

More Queens

Crime

Teen shot in head among 4 wounded in Bronx drive-by

4 shot outside Bronx community center

Gang violence strikes Midtown

3 men shot in Midtown Manhattan

Exclusive: MTA worker shot with BB gun

Crime falls in NYC subway system, data shows

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter