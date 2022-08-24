QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after passing through a TSA checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport with a loaded gun, officials said.

The Florida resident tried to board his flight with a .380 caliber handgun and seven bullets in his carry-on luggage, a spokesperson for the TSA said. An officer spotted the handgun on the X-ray machine and alerted Port Authority Police.

Officers confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on a weapons charge, officials said. In addition to the criminal arrest, the man also faces a stiff federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint, per TSA officials.

“This individual told us that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him,” Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said. “That’s no excuse, and this man is now likely to receive a civil financial penalty that could possibly cost him thousands of dollars. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times.”

So far in 2022, eight guns were discovered at LaGuardia Airport security checkpoints — the highest since 2017, according to the TSA. During the check-in process at an airport, passengers must go to the airline ticket counter to declare their firearm, ammunition, and any firearm parts, per the TSA.