QUEENS (PIX11) — A call for more federal money to be used to stop severe flooding in parts of Queens after Sunday’s heavy rains.

Parts of the Long Island Expressway had to be shut down as cars got stuck in rising waters. A viewer named John shared a video of a foot of water on Laurel Hill Boulevard and 64th Street, where three people drowned during Hurricane Ida in September of 2021.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, who represents the 6th District in Queens, said, “In late 2021, I helped pass the federal infrastructure bill into law. New York received billions of dollars, and ever since the measure was enacted, I have constantly urged the city and state to direct a portion of this funding toward combating the flooding that our communities experience. Today, I once again renew my call for this money to be allocated, particularly for upgrading our sewers and catch basins.”

Beth DeFalco, a Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs with NYC Environmental Protection, told PIX11 News in an email, “The city is spending billions on sewer and catch basin upgrades; we’re spending $10 billion citywide and $2.5 billion in Queens alone over the next decade. Rep. Meng has been a great partner in advocating for increased state and federal funds and especially for projects to combat extreme rainfall.”

A City Hall spokesperson added, “the city already has several projects underway — including cloudburst infrastructure and blue belts — that will improve those neighborhood’s stormwater infrastructure. But, large projects like these take time, which is why we urge all New Yorkers to sign up for New York City’s official free emergency alert system, Notify NYC.”