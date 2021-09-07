Flood damage still impacting Queens community as cleanup continues

Extensive cleanup from Ida’s floodwaters is still underway at the Fairview Cooperative Apartments in Forest Hills, Queens.

Residents are also mourning the loss of one of their own; Darlene Hsu drowned in the basement while checking on the wellbeing of the building’s superintendent.

“She had a wonderful soul,” building manager Patricia Fuentes told PIX11. “She got along with everybody.”

Six days after the storm, the building’s air conditioning system is still broken, residents do not have hot water and the elevators are out of service.

“You see people that are sitting downstairs that are elderly, you know they can’t get upstairs to their apartment,” explained resident Collette V. Smith.

Smith also lost her car when the building’s basement garage was filled to the ceiling with water. All 258 cars inside were damaged beyond repair.

Residents are now reaching out to local food pantries, hoping to coordinate a meal delivery system as they remain thankful for each other.

Smith described the outpouring of support from neighbors

“Everybody’s hugging. Love is here,” she said. “This is community.”