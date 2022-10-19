QUEENS (PIX11) — A driver trying to evade a car stop crashed into a police vehicle in Queens Tuesday night, injuring two officers, authorities said.

Cops from the 102nd Precinct were trying to pull over the driver at around 9:45 p.m. but the driver took off and the officers didn’t pursue the car, according to the NYPD.

The fleeing vehicle then rammed into a police car from the 106th Precinct near 111th Street and Liberty Avenue, police said. Video from the scene shows the badly damaged cop car turned over on the sidewalk.

The officers in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver is in police custody at the hospital, and charges are pending.