QUEENS — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Northern Queens until 5 p.m.

Over an inch and a half of rain has fallen in a short time which will likely cause flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Northern Queens until 5pm. Over 1.50" of rain have fallen in a short time. Flash flooding is expected as a result. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/blFk03LjSD — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) July 2, 2021

Scattered storms are likely to plague the area for parts of Friday evening and throughout the weekend.