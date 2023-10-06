QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The flagship H Mart in Queens reopened its doors Thursday after completing renovations, according to the popular Asian grocery chain.

The grocery store located at 59-18 Woodside Ave., first opened in 1982 and serves a great selection of produce, meat, Asian-inspired products, and ready-to-cook meals.

In a social media post, one user celebrated the opening while sharing photos of vibrant bouquets outside the store, and the slick freshly-stocked shelves inside.

The Woodside location had reportedly been closed since 2021, which left people in the local community disheartened, and awaiting its return.

