QUEENS (PIX11) — The first woman-owned dispensary is set to open in Jamaica, Queens in a few days, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday.

Good Grades, a family-operated business owned by Extasy James and her cousin, will open to the public on Thurday at 2 p.m. at 162-03 Jamaica Avenue. James is an entreprenuer who was previously criminalized over marijuana and hopes the dispensary is a welcoming and inclusive space.

“I am thrilled to be opening the doors of Good Grades, the very first dispensary in Queens, New York,” James said. “We are incredibly passionate about providing greater access to cannabis and breaking down the barriers that prevent so many people, especially those from marginalized communities, from experiencing the benefits of this amazing plant. We understand firsthand the stigma that has been attached to cannabis for far too long, and we are eager to join the thriving cannabis community to help change that.”

The dispensary will launch as a pop-up thanks to the New York State Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund. Dispensaries in the pop-up program then close for final construction before later re-opening on a permanent basis, officials said.



“With the opening of Good Grades in Queens, we’re continuing to build on our progress to create a safe, regulated cannabis industry in New York,” Hochul said. “New York is working to support entrepreneurs and ensure that consumers can purchase safe, legal products while supporting their communities.”