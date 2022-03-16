NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s back to the drawing board again for transit plans around LaGuardia Airport.

Buses, subway extensions and boats are among the ideas being reviewed at workshops hosted by the Port Authority. On Wednesday in East Elmhurst, people reviewed plans and were able to speak with project representatives. The second in-person public workshop will be held on Thursday, March 24, at the Astoria World Manor, from 6 to 8 pm.

Astoria resident Mary Damakos has lived on her block for 70 years.

“This has been talked about for years. From what I see, it’s a big job and expensive,” she said after viewing the presentations.

The options include:

2 subway extensions

5 routes for fixed guideways for light rail connections

5 potential bus routes

Ferry service

Emerging technologies, including autonomous vehicles

Click here to view maps of the mass transit options from the Port Authority.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos lives in and represents neighborhoods around the airport

“Many of the projects can happen together. Buses should have a dedicated lane. No matter what investments are, there’s a lot we can doing to serve the area that has been ignored for decades,” she said.

The Port Authority says evaluation of mass transit options for reducing car traffic and increasing connectivity to LaGuardia Airport will include input from a panel of 3 international, national and regional transportation experts and consultation with the MTA. A public report is planned, although a timeline has not been provided.