GLENDALE, Queens (PIX11) — A fire destroyed an auto parts shop in Queens Wednesday.

The fire started around 6 a.m. at Parts Authority at 89-40 Metropolitan Ave. in the Glendale neighborhood, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters initially tried to attack the fire from the inside of the building, but it was too intense. They were forced to get out and fight the fire from the street. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the fire, an FDNY official said.

More than 160 firefighters part of 39 units responded to the the four-alarm fire, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.