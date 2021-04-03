Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flames shoot out of a business in queens village

A fire tore through a Queens Village business and injured three firefighters on April 3, 2021, according to the FDNY (Credit: Citizen App)

QUEENS VILLAGE — Two firefighters were trapped and seriously injured while they battled a four-alarm fire in Queens early Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.

Flames broke out at a business on Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village around 2:20 a.m., fire officials said.

About 200 fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.

Firefighters were battling the blaze in the back of the building when a collapse occurred, trapping two firefighters, according to the FDNY.

The injured firefighters were rescued and taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Another firefighter suffered a minor injury unrelated to the collapse, authorities said.

The fire was brought under control around 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Mayor de Blasio tours Citi Field vaccine site

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast

@PIX11News on Twitter