A firefighter was seriously injured while battling a house fire in Queens early Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021, according to the FDNY. (PIX11 via RHS News)

An early-morning house fire in Queens left a firefighter with serious injuries on Wednesday, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the call came in around 5 a.m. for flames on the second floor of a two-story private residence on 85th Street, near 88th Avenue, in the Woodhaven neighborhood.

Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the blaze, the FDNY said.

One firefighter was hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.

Additionally, five civilians suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

The fire was officially under control by 6:30 a.m., officials said.