MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire ripped through a Queens deli Wednesday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to the blaze at Metro Deli at 67-30 Metropolitan Ave. in Maspeth at around 7:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the store’s roof.

Thirteen units and approximately 138 firefighters brought the fire under control by 9 a.m., the FDNY said.

There were no injuries, officials said. The cause of the fire is unknown.

As of Wednesday morning, the M trains were running with delays in both directions after the fire was extinguished, according to NYC Transit.