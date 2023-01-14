WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — A 2-alarm house fire destroys a 3-story private home in Queens Saturday morning.

The fire department got the call about the fire on the home’s first floor around 1 a.m. on 90th Street and 89th Avenue.

More than one-hundred firefighters spent an hour battling the blaze. It was brought under control around two Saturday mornings. No one was injured, according to authorities.

Neighbors told PIX11 News that two people escaped the home with the family dog. However, the family’s cat could not be found.

Lisseth Perera, who lives next door, said it was devastating to watch the homeowner as the house burned.

Perera said, “the owner she was crying, like literally, she was saying, my house, my house, my mom was hugging her, and it was so sad. “

The Fire Department said the cause is still under investigation.