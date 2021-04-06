Fire in Jackson Heights injures at least 7, including 3 civilians: FDNY

Flames burst out of a window of an apartment building in Queens

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Jackson Heights, Queens on April 6, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A massive fire in Queens injured at least seven people, including several firefighters and civilians, on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out on the top floor of a six-story apartment building on 34th Avenue, near 90th Street, in Jackson Heights around 1 p.m., according to the FDNY. 

The fire quickly grew to six alarms, with over 44 units and nearly 200 fire personnel responding to the scene.

At least three civilians and four firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters and first responders were still on the scene, as of 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

