Nearly two dozen people were injured in a house fire in Elmhurst, Queens on Aug, 22, 2021, officials said. (credit: Citizen App)

ELMHURST, Queens — Nearly two dozen people were injured in a fire at a Queens home Sunday morning, FDNY officials said.

Firefighters were called to the two-story house on Hampton Street in Elmhurst around 7:44 a.m.

A total of 23 people, including one firefighter, were injured, officials said. One civilian sustained serious injuries, according to the FDNY.

Roughly 60 firefighters from 12 units fought to bring the blaze under control during dangerous winds and heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Henri.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Sunday.