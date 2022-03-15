OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Two teens were stabbed during a fight across the street from a Queens high school Tuesday morning, police said.

Police were called to Rockaway Boulevard, across the street from John Adams High School in Ozone Park, just before 10:30 a.m. for reports of a fight. A 17-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and in the arm, police said. A 16-year-old was stabbed in the left leg and back.

EMS rushed both teens to the hospital. Police said a suspect fled the area and no arrests had been made Tuesday afternoon.

