Fight between Queens shelter residents ends with 1 dead and the other charged with murder: officials

QUEENS — A man has been indicted after he fatally stabbed his fellow Queens shelter resident in a fight, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Thursday.

The incident took place on March 17 just after 10 p.m. at the Garden Inn Suites shelter. Jose Reyes, 28, and Ishmaerl Harvey became entangled in a fight in front of the hotel where both men lived. A third man, who worked at the shelter, attempted to break it up when Reyes pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the leg.

The altercation between Reyes and Harvey, 33, continued in the park across the street from the shelter. Reyes was eventually observed by an eyewitness leaving the park and walking back to the hotel covered in blood. Harvey was seen, also soaked in blood, rolling on the ground in the park. He had suffered four stab wounds to his back and a puncture wound to his neck.

Harvey was taken to a hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Two co-workers of the employee who was stabbed dragged him inside and eventually got him to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

“A dispute should never rise to the level of bloodshed,” said Katz in a statement. “The defendant in this case settled an argument by pulling out a blade and allegedly stabbed to death one man and injured another who was simply trying to stop the violence.”

Reyes was charged with second-degree murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s being held in jail without bail until his next court date, which is June 30.