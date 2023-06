WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — An 18-year-old woman was pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens on Monday, according to police.

The victim was pushed from behind onto the tracks at the 75th Street and Elderts Lane station around 10:30 a.m., police said. The victim was treated for a cut on her knee at the station but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police told PIX11 News that a female was arrested.

No additional details were provided by police. The investigation remained ongoing.