LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Their teamwork helps keep New York City safe, but city firefighters and police officers have one of the most famous friendly rivalries in town.

Thursday night, members of the FDNY and NYPD participated in a CrossFit competition at CrossFit Gantry in Long Island City. It was the first-ever CrossFit battle between the two departments.

Athletes had to compete a series of maneuvers, lifts and jumps in a 15-minute period. In the end, the FDNY Barbell Club emerged victorious — but it was a close score.

PIX11 News’ Greg Mocker has more above.