ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A teenage swimmer died after he, along with another swimmer, went missing off the coast of Queens on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Five boys were on the beach, and two of them, both 13 years old, went into the ocean, police said.

Nine rescue swimmers were dispatched to the shore near Beach 121st Street and Newport Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. to search for the two boys, according to authorities. They were found in Jamaica Bay and were taken to a hospital by EMS. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police feared the other victim may not survive.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.