Left: Scene of a house fire in Far Rockaway, Queens on Feb. 15, 2022 (Citizen App); Right: Procession of FDNY, EMS and NYPD vehicles escorting the body of a fallen FDNY firefighter on Feb. 17, 2022. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — An FDNY firefighter has died after battling a house fire in Queens on Tuesday afternoon, fire sources told PIX11 News on Thursday.

The FDNY first reported the two-alarm fire on Twitter around 4:15 p.m. on the second floor of a private home on Beach Channel Drive, near the corner of Hartman Lane in Far Rockaway. According to the FDNY, the blaze was placed under control just before 6 p.m.

According to fire sources, 33-year-old firefighter Jesse B. Gerhard was injured after responding to the house fire and later died due to his injuries. The fallen firefighter was a member of Ladder Company 134 in Far Rockaway, sources said. Mayor Eric Adams’ office was expected to release a statement later Thursday morning.

Details of how Gerhard sustained the fatal injuries were not immediately known.

Video obtained by PIX11 showed multiple FDNY, EMS and NYPD vehicles in an early Thursday morning procession through Manhattan, escorting the body of the fallen firefighter to the morgue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.