QUEENS (PIX11) — An FDNY EMT allegedly stole a 79-year-old patient’s debit card and used it to splurge on champagne, pizza, restaurant meals, and groceries, authorities said.

Robert Marshall, 29, responded to an emergency call at Barbara Faison’s home in Spring Gardens on the morning of Aug. 8 and was caught on surveillance video using the bank card at a liquor store later that night, according to prosecutors.

Marshall allegedly bought two bottles of Moet champagne from a store on 20th Avenue at around 6:48 p.m. He allegedly used the same card to make purchases at a pizzeria, Buffalo Wild Wings, Key Food grocery store, and a laundromat, prosecutors said.

“This first responder allegedly used the medical crisis of a senior citizen as an opportunity to steal and indulge himself,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Officials said Faison spent several days at the hospital and noticed the red bank card was missing when she returned home.

Marshall was arraigned Monday on a 12-count indictment charging him with forgery, falsifying business records, grand larceny criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft, petit larceny, and unlawful possession of personal identification information.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison. He is due back in court on Dec. 16.