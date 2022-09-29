Police on the scene after an FDNY EMS member was assaulted in Queens on Sept. 29, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) – An FDNY EMS member was hospitalized after getting stabbed in Queens Thursday, officials said.

The EMT member was stabbed at Steinway Street and 20th Avenue in Astoria around 2:20 p.m., according to FDNY and NYPD officials. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

A suspect was taken into custody, NYPD officials said.

The NYPD asked the public to avoid the area of Steinway Street and 20th Avenue due to the police investigation.

Mayor Eric Adams is visiting the hospital in Queens where the EMS member was taken after the stabbing.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.