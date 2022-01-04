Dog killed, 3 hurt in Rockaway high-rise fire

(L) Flames shoot from the balcony of an eighth floor apartment in a Far Rockaway high-rise building on Monday night, Jan. 3, 2021. (R) Fire ladders extended up to the high-rise. (Citizen App/Michelle Ross for PIX11)

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens — An apartment fire in a Queens high-rise apartment building Monday night left three people hurt and a dog dead, authorities said.

The FDNY said the call came in around 8:45 p.m. for flames in an eighth-floor apartment at a 12-story Rockaway Park building located on Shore Front Parkway.

Video from the Citizen App showed large flames shooting from the balcony of the apartment. PIX11’s Michelle Ross was on the scene and reported the flames were so hot that parts of the balcony railing were melted off.

The FDNY said three people were hospitalized for minor injuries. Details of their injuries were unclear.

Ross reported two adults and a child were seen being treated by EMS personnel in the building’s lobby, their faces covered in soot.

A dog from the building was killed in the blaze. Ross said a firefighter was seen carrying the burned and lifeless canine out of the building.

The fire was placed under control at 9:45 p.m., according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire was not known Tuesday morning, but Ross reported that Monday night’s heavy wind likely fueled the flames.

Correction: The neighborhood of the incident has been updated.