Fans frustrated by long lines getting into US Open

Fans complained about long lines at the US Open on Aug. 30, 2021 (Twitter/lib1dog2)

FLUSHING, Queens — Some fans were left waiting in massive lines on Monday trying to watch a tennis tournament.

The US Open officially began at 11 a.m. Monday, but fans on social media complained that they had to stay in long lines to get in.

“USsopen is a disaster,” one person tweeted. “Line management is nonexistent. People are fainting, angry and directionless. They can and should do better. We’ve been online for 1 and a half hours.”

The United States Tennis Association said that it recognized the delays was working to ensure quicker entry.

“A number of factors have contributed to this delay and the USTA is actively seeking solutions to expedite ease of access to the grounds without compromising any necessary security measures,” a spokesperson said.

The US Open is the first tennis tournament to go full capacity since the pandemic started.

The USTA denied that vaccine checks were the cause of the delay.

“The process to check proof of vaccination seems to be working smoothly and is not a major contributor hampering entrance to the site,” a spokesperson said.

Some fans on social media disagreed.

“The good news is that we’re all vaccinated! The bad news is that the line to get in with a bag is a half mile long,” one person tweeted.

The USTA on Friday announced only vaccinated fans with documentation would be allowed, even though tickets went on sale two months ago with no restrictions.