FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — The weekend and the 2023 season begin with a win for the Mets at their home opener. The final score was 9 to 3, with several plays energizing crowds during the game.

Sami Cline and Stan Talouis enjoyed the first home game of the season.

“We are a couple of Queens kids,” they said.

Chris Garret has been a fan for at least 52 years. So he’s thinking of memories with his mom and dad at Shea Stadium.

“We were here for my first game in 1971,” Garret said.

Public transit transported thousands to the Mets-Willets Point Station. The No. 7 train is a tradition on game day.

The Long Island Rail Road has also served it. With the opening of Grand Central Madison, people coming from Manhattan have another option.

The ride on the LIRR can be 10 minutes faster than the subway. However, check train time schedules because the No. 7 train does run more frequently.

“We are celebrating something surely excellent, and that is a brand-new way to get to Citi Field, hoping that Mets fans and game goers from the Bronx, from Manhattan, from other places will use mass transit instead of driving,” said NY State Senator Jessica Ramos who represents Queens and the area around Citi Field.

The Mets also play the Florida Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

