Fans cheer on Mets as restrictions ease at Citi Field, other NYC venues

New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) slaps hands with left fielder Dominic Smith (2) as third baseman Jonathan Villar (1) and relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) leave the field after defeating the Atlanta Braves in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Monday night brought a major sign of shifting COVID-19 restrictions in New York City — it was the first time the New York Mets welcomed fans at 100% capacity at Citi Field in Queens.

The team played a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

“It was pretty exciting. Go Mets!” said Christopher Nazario, a Mets fan who attended the game.

The return to full capacity and a sense of normalcy was back — and the Lebron family said it felt good right off the bat.

“The atmosphere was wonderful, nothing could be better at this moment, said David Lebron.

All 41,922 seats open for fans – for the first time since the pandemic. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is no longer needed. Social distancing and mask requirements were also eased as the teams played ball; only unvaccinated fans are being asked to keep on face-coverings.

“We are recently vaccinated; we were very excited to come back the stadium and to the field,” said another Mets fan, Goncalo Aleman.

This comes as COVID-19 numbers in the five boroughs decrease and vaccinations increase

According to the city’s health department, as of Monday, nine million vaccine doses have been given out in New York City

.And the city’s positivity rate is 0.53% — the lowest it’s been since the beginning of the COVID crisis.

Citi Field’s not the only ballpark to step up the plate and reopen at full capacity — Friday, Yankee Stadium fully welcomed fans back, and the Foo Fighters headlined Madison Square Garden’s first concert Sunday night with a sold-out show.

Another sign of the city’s return is the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum — it’s back on a 7-day a week schedule for the first time in a over a year.