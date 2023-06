FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — The chants could be heard from Queens to the Bronx.

“Let’s Go Mets” and “Let’s Go Yankees” echoed around Citi Field as fans exited from the No. 7 train.

The second game of this subway series is set for Wednesday. The Yankees will have a home-field advantage during the next series on July 25 and 26.

Catch the Amazins all season long on TV and online. Learn more at: PIX11.com/Mets #LGM