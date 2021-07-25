Family devastated after mom, daughter killed in Queens DWI crash

JAMAICA, Queens — The devastated family members of a mom and daughter killed in Queens called Sunday for the alleged drunk driver to stay behind bars.

Diana Granobles, and her 10-year-old, Isabella, were killed when a speeding Nissan Altima slammed into their Chevy Cruze, police said. Alleged driver Tyrone Absolam was hit with several criminal charges.

Mom Diana Granobles was headed to pick up her husband, Lorozano Granobles, when her car was stuck near Rockaway and Guy R. boulevards on Saturday night, Lorozano Granobles said.

The grieving man was too distraught to speak much Sunday, but described his wife as a dedicated mom and said he’d miss her a lot. Relative Jonathan Granobles stood by his side.

“I’m going to be without my niece, my sister in law,” he said. “They’re never going to be with us anymore.”

Absolam and three passengers in his vehicle — a 38-year-old woman, 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl — were also taken to the hospital.

The 38-year-old woman was listed in critical condition, police said. The 12-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were listed in serious but stable condition, and Absolam was in serious condition, according to the NYPD.

Police later charged Absolam, of Queens, with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated.

“We want to try to make him pay because he killed them,” Jonathan Granobles said.