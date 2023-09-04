ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — NYPD officers found themselves in a brief gun battle with a suspect early Monday morning.

It happened in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens near 190th Street and Linden Boulevard.

Many neighbors woke up at around 3:20 a.m. to the sounds of gunfire. PIX11 News obtained exclusive audio of police responding and engaging in the shootout.

“I thought it was fireworks and did not really look out, thinking people do fireworks on Labor Day,” said Kenyatta Cleveland.

It was only when she and others woke up to a sprawling police investigation they realized what happened.

Officers were close by when the shooting started. It’s unclear how it began. According to the NYPD, responding officers encountered a 35-year-old who opened fire. At least one officer returned fire.

“Get your hands up, get on the ground, get on the ground, get on the ground!” Can be heard in audio obtained by PIX11.

Amazingly, nobody was struck by all the gunfire. Police said they arrested the shooter and got his weapon. Two officers were brought to the hospital for ringing in their ears following the shootout.