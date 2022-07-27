WILLETS POINT, Queens (PIX11) — Thousands of people are at Citi Field for the second game of the Subway Series Wednesday evening.

Mets and Yankees fans can argue about the winner, but most will agree Citi Field is a great place to see a game.

Fans may even notice some new activity outside the grounds. The city is working on plans for the neighborhood and moving ahead with the first phase at one section along Roosevelt Avenue.

The area across from the stadium is known as the Iron Triangle, with mechanics and auto repair shops working on a parade of cars.

Environmental cleanup is being done this year on six acres south of the business area. The next step is building affordable housing and a school. That is set for 2024 on those six acres.

Other possibilities for the other 50 acres have been talked about for decades, including everything from a mall to a casino. Nothing has been announced for the other areas. The NYC Economic Development Corporation is working with the property developer.

Small business owners say they are still wondering about their future.