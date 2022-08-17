QUEENS (PIX11) — An EMT allegedly swiped a patient’s credit card and spent around $800 with it, police said Wednesday.

Officers arrested Robert Marshall, 29, on Tuesday on a grand larceny charge. He’s been suspended without pay for 28 days, an FDNY official said. There could be further discipline depending on the results of Marshall’s trial.

Marshall allegedly stole the credit card after going to a Queens home to take a patient to the hospital, officials said. Police said he was caught on camera taking the card without permission.

The EMT was awaiting arraignment on Wednesday afternoon.