2 dead after fire rips through Queens home: FDNY

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — A man and woman were killed when fire ripped through a Queens apartment building early Wednesday morning, according to the authorities.

The FDNY said the call came in just after 4:30 a.m. for fire in building located at 71-02 162nd Street, at the corner of 71st Avenue in the Fresh Meadows area.

Video from the Citizen App showed heavy smoke rising from the fourth floor of an apartment building.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Their identities were not immediately released.

A third person was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said.

Firefighters were able to place the fire under control around 5:20 a.m., authorities said.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation Wednesday morning.

Correction: The neighborhood has been updated.