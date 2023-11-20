QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A drunk driver is accused of killing a passenger in his vehicle when he caused a three-car pileup on the Long Island Expressway Sunday, police said.

Reginald Nash, 24, was driving a Honda Accord eastbound on the Long Island Expressway when he struck a crash attenuator at the Greenpoint Avenue overpass at around 4:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The Honda then spun out and was hit by a Toyota Rav-4. The Rav-4 then struck a Kia Telluride, police said.

Cameron Mency, 24, was ejected from the Honda Accord during the collision and later died at the hospital, police said. Two women, both 22, and a 36-year-old woman who were riding in the Honda were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Nash, a Long Island resident, was arrested at the scene and charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, police said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles remained at the scene.

