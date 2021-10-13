Man posed as officer to rob woman in Olive Garden parking lot, actual cops say

Actual police allege this man posed as an officer and robbed a woman who was driving in Queens, Sept. 29, 2021 (NYPD handout).

QUEENS — A man pretending to be a police officer robbed a woman driving in Queens near Elmhurst and Rego Park after pulling her over into an Olive Garden parking lot with a fake badge, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The robbery happened on Sept. 29 at about 11:35 a.m. near 59th Avenue and 92nd Street. The 37-year-old woman was stopped at a red light when the phony cop pulled up alongside her and flashed a shield, police said.

He ordered her to pull over into the nearby restaurant parking lot and identified himself as a police officer, officials said. He demanded the woman give him money or else he’d issue her a ticket.

She gave the man $360 in cash, and the man fled the scene in the dark-colored sedan he was driving, cops said.

Police described the alleged impersonator as a man between 45 and 55 years of age; he was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and a baseball cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).